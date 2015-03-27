Report: Lin to sign offer sheet with Rockets

Point guard Jeremy Lin has reportedly agreed to sign an offer sheet with the Houston Rockets with the contract coming out at four years and worth around $28.8 million.

The Houston Chronicle was one of several media sources to report the move Thursday night, although teams cannot make any free agent transactions until the NBA lifts its moratorium on July 11.

The Knicks would have three days to match the offer for Lin, who set the NBA on fire with his incredible February performances for the Knicks. He scored at least 20 points nine times in a 10-game stretch during the month, and the Chinese native became an international highlight-reel as the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA.

Lin, who turns 24 next month, went undrafted out of Harvard before playing 29 games for Golden State during the 2010-11 season and averaged just 2.6 points. He upped that to 14.6 with 6.2 assists over 35 contests for the Knicks last season.

Lin, though, suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee in late March and had surgery at the end of the month, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season and playoffs.

This actually wouldn't be the first time for Lin in a Rockets uniform. He was claimed off waivers by the Rockets prior to the work stoppage-shortened season and played in a pair of preseason games for them. The day prior to the start of the regular season, he was waived to clear payroll space for Samuel Dalembert and then joined the Knicks three days later.