Report: Lakers to host Wolves, No. 1 pick Towns to open season

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Karl-Anthony Towns speaks to the media after being drafted first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the First Round of the 2015 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 25, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: D'Angelo Russell speaks to the media after being drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the First Round of the 2015 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 25, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
It's a new era for the Los Angeles Lakers and No. 2 overall pick D'Angelo Russell. And that era will likely tip off against No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a report from Mike Bresnahan of the LA Times:
The game should be an up-and-down affair with a lot of fun highlights, as both teams boast young, athletic rosters beyond Russell and Towns. And it'll be nice for Lakers fans to see Kobe Bryant back in action, taking the young pups to school.
December will be unkind to the Lakers, Bresnahan also reports. The full schedule will be released on Wednesday.
(h/t @Mike_Bresnahan)