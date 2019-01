The Cleveland Browns have reportedly signed year deal, according the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Rubin, who recorded 82 tackles in 16 games -- all starts -- for the Browns last season, was in the final year of a contract that paid him $600,000 in 2010, according to the Plain Dealer.

In addition to Rubin, the Browns have already extended left tackle Joe Thomas and tight end Evan Moore this season.