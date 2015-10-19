Report: Bills DT Kyle Williams (knee) won't play Sunday vs. Jaguars

The Bills will be without yet another important player this Sunday against the Jaguars. Tom Szczerbowski Getty Images

It sounds like the Buffalo Bills will be without a key defensive player against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

According to Joe Buscaglia of WKBW, defensive tackle Kyle Williams will not play this week in London, joining Percy Harvin on the sidelines.

Williams was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury and was unable to return. The initial diagnosis is a PCL, which would likely keep him out for three to four weeks.

Williams is an important piece of Rex Ryan's defense as he clogs rushing lanes for opposing running backs. Without him, the Bills will be without yet another key player as injuries have continued to pile up this season.

