There is 'renewed optimism' Kyrie Irving will rejoin Nets this season: report

Kyrie Irving could make his return to Brooklyn soon.

The Nets superstar has refused to cooperate with New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates; however, The Athletic reported on Monday that Irving could return at some point this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If we get the gift of his return, we’ll be ecstatic, but we can’t count on it," head coach Steve Nash said in a recent interview. "We can’t wait for him. We have to get to work and get better, and our group’s been awesome this year."

As of Monday, the Nets sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 19-8 record. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game so far this season. And fellow star James Harden has averages of 20.8 points, 9.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

DURANT SCORES 51 IN NETS' 116-104 WIN OVER SLUMPING PISTONS

Prior to the start of the NBA season, New York mandated that people get at least a single vaccine dose in order to attend large gatherings or visit gyms and arenas. Irving, 29, has yet to receive the vaccine, which made him ineligible to play home games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

LAVAR BALL RIPS MICHAEL JORDAN AFTER BEING ASKED IF LAMELO WOULD SEEK ADVICE FROM NBA ICON

In October, the Nets announced that they wouldn’t allow Irving to be a part-time player and play in road games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just a few days ago, it seemed as if Irving would likely miss out on the season, but with the latest report from The Athletic stating that there is "renewed optimism around Irving returning to the Nets this season," he may indeed join Durant and Harden in trying to bring an NBA title to Brooklyn.