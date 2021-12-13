Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Published

There is 'renewed optimism' Kyrie Irving will rejoin Nets this season: report

Kyrie Irving could make his return to Brooklyn soon

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Kyrie Irving could make his return to Brooklyn soon.

The Nets superstar has refused to cooperate with New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates; however, The Athletic reported on Monday that Irving could return at some point this season.

In this June 5, 2021, file photo, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

"If we get the gift of his return, we’ll be ecstatic, but we can’t count on it," head coach Steve Nash said in a recent interview. "We can’t wait for him. We have to get to work and get better, and our group’s been awesome this year."

As of Monday, the Nets sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 19-8 record. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game so far this season. And fellow star James Harden has averages of 20.8 points, 9.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 13, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Prior to the start of the NBA season, New York mandated that people get at least a single vaccine dose in order to attend large gatherings or visit gyms and arenas. Irving, 29, has yet to receive the vaccine, which made him ineligible to play home games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

In October, the Nets announced that they wouldn’t allow Irving to be a part-time player and play in road games.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during Round 2, Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 5, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during Round 2, Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 5, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.  (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, it seemed as if Irving would likely miss out on the season, but with the latest report from The Athletic stating that there is "renewed optimism around Irving returning to the Nets this season," he may indeed join Durant and Harden in trying to bring an NBA title to Brooklyn.

