Red Wings hope to snap skid in clash with Capitals

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Detroit Red Wings will try to avoid their longest losing streak of the season when they welcome the Washington Capitals for Friday's encounter at Joe Louis Arena.

Detroit is mired in its second four-game slide of the 2013-14 campaign, posting an 0-1-3 mark since last winning on Nov. 2 in Edmonton. The Red Wings previously went 0-2-2 from Oct. 19-26, but the club hasn't lost five in a row since an 0-3-2 slump from Feb. 13-21 of last season.

The Red Wings have earned a point in each of their past three losses, going 0-0-3 at the start of a four-game homestand. Detroit lost two straight in overtime against Dallas and Tampa Bay before dropping a shootout decision in Tuesday's game versus Winnipeg.

Andrew Ladd notched the game-winner in the shootout to lift the Jets to a 3-2 win over the Red Wings. Pavel Datsyuk scored both goals in regulation for the Red Wings, while Jimmy Howard made 19 saves in the setback.

"We didn't win, but I thought we played good. I liked our game today, start to finish. We made some mistakes," Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said.

Tuesday's loss dropped the Red Wings to 3-2-5 as the host this season and they have lost six straight in the Motor City. Detroit is set to visit the New York Islanders on Saturday before returning home for a three-game stand at the Joe.

The Capitals had lost three straight in Detroit until posting a 5-3 win the time they played in the Motown on March 19, 2012. Washington has claimed two straight and four of six overall in this series.

Washington is 5-1-1 so far in November and the Caps were able to halt a two- game slide in their last trip to the ice.

After going 0-1-1 on a two-game tour of Phoenix and Colorado, the Capitals were back in the win column thanks to Tuesday's home victory against Columbus. Alex Ovechkin scored on a rebound 94 seconds into overtime to lift Washington to the 4-3 decision over the Blue Jackets.

Ovechkin's winner came after Mikhail Grabovski scored the tying goal with 1:45 left in regulation.

Columbus defenseman James Wisniewski tried to pinch Marcus Johansson against the left boards but Johansson got free for a backhand shot on Sergei Bobrovsky that was blocked. Ovechkin was there for the rebound, scoring his 14th of the season to hand Washington the win.

"JoJo (Johansson) did a great job to fight through it. And after that I have to go to the net and find a rebound," said Ovechkin. "I get a lucky puck, (it) bounces right to my stick, and we go.

"It's always nice to score, and (with an) overtime goal you can feel your best."

Ovechkin is second in the NHL's goal-scoring race, trailing Alexander Steen of St. Louis by two goals.

Joel Ward had a short-handed goal and John Carlson also scored on Tuesday for the Caps, who got 24 saves from Braden Holtby.

Holtby has only played one career game against Detroit, earning the win on March 19, 2012 by stopping 30-of-33 shots. With Detroit playing on back-to- back days on Friday and Saturday, it's unclear if Howard or backup Jonas Gustavsson will get the start in net tonight.

Washington defenseman Mike Green is questionable for Friday's game with a lower-body injury. Green, who leads all Capitals blueliners in points with 11 assists this season, suffered the injury in the win over the Blue Jackets.

Meanwhile, Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson is expected to play his first game since Oct. 19. Ericsson has missed the last 10 games with a dislocated left shoulder.