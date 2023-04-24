Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Red Sox
Published

Red Sox star Chris Sale melts down in dugout after poor outing

Sale didn't strike out any batters in a healthy start for first time in career

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Boston Red Sox star Chris Sale didn’t have a good outing Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles and took out his frustrations on everything and anything in the dugout.

Sale lasted five innings and allowed five runs on nine hits and walked one. He didn’t strike out any Orioles batters. He allowed four of the five runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

After the fourth inning, Sale went back to the dugout and slammed his glove on the bench. He then hit the Gatorade coolers a few times.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chris Sale vs the Orioles

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was the first healthy start for Sale in which he failed to record a strikeout.

Luckily, the Red Sox were still in the game at that point. Triston Casas hit a solo home run in the second inning and Rafael Devers hit a two-run home run in the third inning.

Baltimore came into the game with a 14-7 record and Boston was 12-11.

Chris Sale tosses the ball

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MLB COMMISSIONER ROB MANFRED POINTS TO CITY OF OAKLAND FOR A’S MOVE TO LAS VEGAS: ‘I FEEL SORRY FOR THE FANS’

Sale, a seven-time All-Star, returned to the Red Sox rotation at the start of the season. He missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery – he returned in the middle of the 2021 season. In 2022, he suffered three different injuries that hampered his season.

Since finishing the 2019 season with a 4.40 ERA and 218 strikeouts, he’s only managed to start 15 games. Monday’s game with his 16th in that span.

Chris Sale walks off the mound

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale walks off the mound during the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles on April 24, 2023, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. (Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This season, Sale had an 8.00 ERA with 30 strikeouts.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.