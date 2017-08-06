Rays ship reliever Ryan Garton to Mariners in 4-player deal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have traded right-handed pitcher Ryan Garton and minor league catcher Mike Marjama to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz, minor league infielder/outfielder Luis Rengifo and a player to be named or cash considerations. Following the trade of Garton, the Rays 40-man roster now stands at 38 players.

Misiewicz, 22, is 8-5 with a 4.75 ERA (119.1-IP, 63-ER) and 117 strikeouts in 23 appearances, all starts, this season between Class-A Modesto and Double-A Arkansas. At the time of his July 4 transfer to Arkansas, he ranked seventh in the California League with 85 strikeouts. He was selected by the Mariners in the 18th round of the 2015 June Draft out of Michigan State University and is 18-17 with a 4.40 ERA (323.1-IP, 158-ER) in 66 appearances (59 starts) over three minor league seasons. He will report to Double-A Montgomery.

Rengifo, 20, is batting .250/.318/.413 (100-for-400) with 24 doubles, 11 home runs and 44 RBI in 102 games for Class-A Clinton this season. In addition, his 29 stolen bases are tied for second in the Midwest League. He has made starts at shortstop (30), second base (24), third base (19), left field (17) and right field (2). He was signed by the Mariners as an international free agent in July 2013 and is batting .256/.341/.387 (244-for-953) over parts of four minor league seasons. He will report to Class-A Bowling Green.

Garton, 27, has made seven stints in the majors over the last two seasons, going 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA (49.2-IP, 29-ER) across 44 relief appearances. With Triple-A Durham this season, he is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA (33-IP, 6-ER) in 24 appearances (one start). He was selected by the Rays in the 34th round of the 2012 June Draft, and last season became the lowest-round pick drafted by the Rays to play for them since right-handed pitcher Chad Gaudin, a 34th-round pick in 2001.

Marjama, 28, is batting .274/.342/.445 (72-for-263) in 72 games with Durham this season. His nine home runs are tied for a career high (2015) and his 51 RBI are one shy of tying a career high (2015). He was acquired by the Rays from the Chicago White Sox prior to the 2015 season for cash considerations. He was selected by the White Sox in the 23rd round of the 2011 June Draft and is a .279/.322/.416 (475-for-1,700) hitter over seven minor league seasons.