Rays' Isaac Paredes, Mariners' Ty France hit the ground in scary collision

The Mariners dug themselves out of a 5-run hole and won the game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes and Seattle Mariners baserunner Ty France were involved in a scary collision on the base paths during a game Sunday.

In the third inning, Teoscar Hernandez hit a grounder to Paredes, and as the infielder charged the ball, he moved into France’s path and the two collided. 

Paredes and France went to the ground writhing in pain as Hernandez reached base safely.

Isaac Paredes and Ty France

Isaac Paredes and Ty France were hurt after colliding. (AP)

France remained in the game, but Paredes left and was replaced by Taylor Walls. Paredes wasn’t expected to miss any time, according to MLB.com.

"I feel a lot better now after getting some treatment," Paredes said after the game, via Bally Sports.

Paredes and Randy Arozarena hit home runs in the game. But the Rays saw their five-run lead disintegrate. With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Rays pitcher Jason Adam hit Mariners batter Jose Caballero with a pitch that brought home the tie-breaking run.

Ty France in pain

The Seattle Mariners' Ty France falls to the ground after colliding with Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes while running to third base on a single by Teoscar Hernandez during the third inning Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Eugenio Suarez and Tom Murphy hit home runs for the Mariners and wrapped up a series victory against MLB’s best team.

"There’s nothing better than winning in the big leagues, and sometimes there’s nothing worse than losing in the big leagues," Murphy said, via The Seattle Times. "Hopefully this win is something that propels us forward and continues to make us work and make us hungry."

Isaac Paredes on his stomach

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes is checked out by a member of the Tampa Bay Rays staff after colliding with the Seattle Mariners' Ty France during the third inning of a game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle improved to 40-42 on the year. The Rays fell to 57-30.

