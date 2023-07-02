Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Twins
Published

Twins' Carlos Correa unbothered by offseason drama: 'You’ve got to move on and look ahead'

Correa's deals with the Giants and Mets fell through during the offseason

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Health concerns complicated Carlos Correa’s free agency over the winter, and he saw potential deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets nixed.

Correa ended up re-signing with the Minnesota Twins and has played in 73 games for them this season. He was batting .217 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs before Sunday’s game. 

He said during Minnesota’s series against the Baltimore Orioles he had no regrets about how it all played out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carlos Correa throws

Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins throws to first during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

"To be honest, I haven’t even checked their box score once, them or the Giants," Correa told the New York Post. "I’m the kind of guy who turns the page on things real quick. I don’t hold grudges and don’t have feelings invested in things that don’t happen. So, it’s easy to move on."

Correa had a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants fall through. His deal with the Mets was $315 million over 12 years. But concerns over his surgically repaired right leg cost him, and deals fell apart in a matter of days.

Carlos Correa at bat

Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins during an at-bat against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning at Comerica Park. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

METS' LUKE VOIT ROCKS SLEEVELESS JERSEY IN MINORS TO FANS' DELIGHT

Correa decided to re-sign with the Twins for $200 million over six years. He told the outlet he and his family were happy with how things played out.

"There are things you can’t control, and they don’t always work out the way you want them to. But you can’t [complain] about it. You’ve got to move on and look ahead," he added.

Carlos Correa tags the runner

Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins applies a late tag as Jorge Mateo of the Baltimore Orioles safely steals second base in the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, Correa was 1-for-4. The Twins lost 2-1 to the Orioles and fell to 42-43.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.