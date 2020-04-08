Ray Allen challenges NBA greats to grow out hair 'until the Rona kicks rocks!'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen started a new challenge on social media while at home under quarantine because of the coronavirus and he’s calling on other NBA players to join him.

The two-time NBA champion and 10-time All-Star posted a picture of himself to Instagram on Tuesday with what he called the “Jefferson” hairline.

“I wasn't gonna post this but two tears in a bucket! This is where I'm at with it,” he captioned the selfie. “I'm gonna ride #myJefferson out until the "Rona" kicks rocks!”

Unlike others who might not have access to a haircut because of the CDC restrictions regarding social distancing, Allen says the challenge for him is to stop himself from doing it himself.

“For those of you that don’t know I have cut my own hair my whole life so it’s been hard not to put the clippers to it but when I look back at these pics I will remember the Rona!”

Allen, who spent 18 seasons in the NBA, went on to nominate “all my bald or going bald brothers to let it grow out” and while he joked “y'all know who you are,” he went on to tag several NBA players, past and present, including LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal and Richard Jefferson.

The challenge for Shaq shouldn’t be an issue.

Just last month, after losing a bet to Dwyane Wade, Shaq was forced to wear his true hairline on national television.

“You’re not gonna hurt my feelings,” he said before encouraging the internet trolls to do their worst.