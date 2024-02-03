Ravens' Zay Flowers fined for taunt that started his nightmare drive

The NFL has fined Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers for taunting Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed in last weekend's AFC championship game.

After he was tackled on a 54-yard pass play late in the third quarter, the Ravens receiver pushed Sneed's shoulders to the ground and spun the ball near Sneed's face.

Referees called a taunting penalty on Flowers, a pivotal 15-yard infraction that pushed the Ravens backward.

Flowers later kept the drive alive with a clutch first down, but things turned badly quickly.

Flowers was the target of the first play of the fourth quarter. He caught a pass and tried to get into the end zone, but Sneed got his revenge by punching the ball away just before Flowers crossed the goal line.

The Chiefs recovered the ball in the end zone and eventually won 17-10 to advance to their second straight Super Bowl.

The penalty cost much more than 15 yards in a big game. Flowers was fined $10,927, the NFL announced Saturday.

Flowers also cut his hand after banging it in frustration when he reached the sideline after the fumble. The TV broadcast showed his hand bloodied.

The rookie, drafted 22nd overall last year, led the Ravens with five receptions for 115 yards in the game.

He caught 77 passes for 858 yards in his first NFL season out of Boston College.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

