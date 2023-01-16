Ravens were only feet away from tying playoff game vs Bengals on 2 separate occasions

The Baltimore Ravens were just a few feet from tying Sunday night’s AFC wild-card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals but their two chances fell very short.

Tyler Huntley had thrown a 41-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson to tie the game late in the third quarter. And, after the Baltimore defense forced Cincinnati to punt on the following drive, Huntley had the Ravens back in scoring position when he scampered for 35 yards.

But on the 2-yard line, Huntley’s attempt to go over the pile and put the Ravens up was met with Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson poking the ball away and Sam Hubbard recovering it and returning it for a touchdown. According to Next Gen Stats, Huntley was just less than 2 feet away from the touchdown.

"It's going to be hard, because we’ve got [the] offseason now," he said when asked whether it will hard to erase the play from his mind. "I’m going to be thinking about that the whole offseason – just how one play, they won the game. It’s going to be hard, but I think that’s going to motivate me to grind hard, work hard and be ready for next year."

The Ravens had another solid shot at the end of the game as well.

Huntley led Baltimore on a 10-play drive that got to the Bengals’ 27-yard line. He threw a last-ditch Hail Mary on 4th-and-20 and it was batted around and nearly fell into the hands of James Proche II.

Proche appeared to get some fingertips on the ball but failed to haul it in.

"I saw it get tipped or whatnot. Then I saw ‘Pro’ diving for it. So, I was hoping somebody came down with it, but it just didn’t happen," Huntley added.