Owings Mills, MD (SportsNetwork.com) - The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran cornerback Cassius Vaughn on Friday.

Vaughn played in 13 games with five starts last year for the Detroit Lions, recording 18 tackles and two interceptions.

The 27-year-old Vaughn was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Ole Miss in 2010. He spent two years with both the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts before joining the Lions.

For his career, Vaughn has 142 tackles and seven interceptions.