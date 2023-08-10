Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens
Published

Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr offers 'Sound of Freedom' review

'Sound of Freedom' has racked up more than $150M at the box office since its release

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
'Sound of Freedom' racks up more than $150M at box office Video

'Sound of Freedom' racks up more than $150M at box office

Host Pete Hegseth and Tim Ballard, senior adviser at The SPEAR Fund, discuss the success of 'Sound of Freedom.'

Baltimore Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to offer his take on the film "Sound of Freedom."

Beckham was unsure of how to feel about the movie, which stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino and others, sheds light on the child trafficking crisis by telling the story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent who left his job to dedicate his life to rescuing children from sex traffickers.

Odell Beckham Jr grins

Odell Beckham Jr., #3 of the Baltimore Ravens, looks on during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 27, 2023 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"I don’t even kno what to say. That’s heavy," he wrote on X.

Beckham joined the Ravens in the offseason after he spent 2022 rehabbing from an ACL injury he suffered in Super Bowl LVI. He is set to become a main part of the Baltimore offense.

The movie has racked up more than $150 million at the box office since its release, even though it has been criticized heavily. Both U.K. outlet The Guardian and Jezebel have claimed that the film was associated with QAnon, an online group often linked with promoting fringe conspiracy theories.

Odell Beckham Jr in pads

Odell Beckham Jr., #3 of the Baltimore Ravens, gestures during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 27, 2023 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Although the film, produced by Angel Studios and released over the July 4 holiday, never engages in such conspiracy theories while exposing the underbelly of the underground sex slave trade, both outlets linked the movie to extremists in an attempt to discredit it and its box-office success.

Caviezel pushed back on the media attacks back in July.

"They’re scared. Quaking in their boots. And it’s because the public are listening to their hearts, which is what this film tells you to do," he said.

Odell Beckham Jr signs autographs

Odell Beckham Jr., #3 of the Baltimore Ravens, signs autographs for fans during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 27, 2023 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"We’re being shafted by mainstream media. We’re not getting any coverage," Caviezel said. "And I’m happy with the two million," he added, in a reference to tickets purchased in the opening weekend, "but I want a lot more, because I want the children."

Fox News’ Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.