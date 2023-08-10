Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr offers 'Sound of Freedom' review

Baltimore Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to offer his take on the film "Sound of Freedom."

Beckham was unsure of how to feel about the movie, which stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino and others, sheds light on the child trafficking crisis by telling the story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent who left his job to dedicate his life to rescuing children from sex traffickers.

"I don’t even kno what to say. That’s heavy," he wrote on X.

Beckham joined the Ravens in the offseason after he spent 2022 rehabbing from an ACL injury he suffered in Super Bowl LVI. He is set to become a main part of the Baltimore offense.

The movie has racked up more than $150 million at the box office since its release, even though it has been criticized heavily. Both U.K. outlet The Guardian and Jezebel have claimed that the film was associated with QAnon, an online group often linked with promoting fringe conspiracy theories.

Although the film, produced by Angel Studios and released over the July 4 holiday, never engages in such conspiracy theories while exposing the underbelly of the underground sex slave trade, both outlets linked the movie to extremists in an attempt to discredit it and its box-office success.

Caviezel pushed back on the media attacks back in July.

"They’re scared. Quaking in their boots. And it’s because the public are listening to their hearts, which is what this film tells you to do," he said.

"We’re being shafted by mainstream media. We’re not getting any coverage," Caviezel said. "And I’m happy with the two million," he added, in a reference to tickets purchased in the opening weekend, "but I want a lot more, because I want the children."

Fox News’ Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.