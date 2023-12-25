Ravens' Lamar Jackson trips over referee, called for penalty in bizarre play vs 49ers

NFL officials have taken a lot of flak over the course of the year from players, coaches and fans alike, but they may have gotten one back on Monday night in a game between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

Early in the first quarter, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was being chased down by 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa in the Baltimore end zone. The umpire, Alex Moore, was watching the play unfold and was backpedaling when he fell in Jackson’s path.

The Ravens star tried to hop over him but tripped in the process. He tried to throw the ball away, but it didn’t reach the line of scrimmage. Jackson was penalized for intentional grounding, and because it occurred in the end zone, the 49ers were awarded with a safety.

San Francisco had a 5-0 lead at that point.

The game between the Ravens and the 49ers was the marquee matchup of Week 16 as both teams could end up seeing each other in the Super Bowl.

Baltimore came into the game with the best record in the AFC at 11-3. San Francisco had the best record in the NFC, also at 11-3.

Baltimore is on a four-game winning streak. San Francisco is on a six-game winning streak.

Jackson was also among the potential MVP candidates in the game. Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey have both been touted as potential MVP winners as well.

Purdy and McCaffrey considered each other as MVP after their recent win over the Arizona Cardinals.