Ravens' Lamar Jackson noncommittal on vaccine after second COVID bout: 'I can't dwell on that right now'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Saturday following his second bout with COVID-19 – but when asked by reporters if he would get the vaccine, Jackson wouldn’t commit, calling it a "personal decision."

Jackson, 24, told reporters on Monday when pressed about getting the vaccine that he would need to consult with his team and doctors before making a choice.

"I just got off the COVID list, so I've got to talk to my team doctors and try to see how they feel about it," he said. "Keep learning as much as I can about it, and we'll go from there."

Jackson tested positive for the coronavirus in November, just missing one game but he tested positive again last month and missed 10 days, per the league’s new rules for unvaccinated players.

He said he was "heartbroken" after learning about testing positive just before the start of training camp.

"It was crazy. I was heartbroken, because I wasn't looking forward to that at all – right before camp," he said. "It was like, not again, not right now. But it's over with."

Jackson went on to say that he sees getting vaccinated as a "personal decision" and doesn’t want to "dwell" on it at the moment.

"I’m just going to worry about that with my family. I’m going to keep my feelings to my family and myself. I’m focused on getting better right now. I can’t dwell on that right now – how everybody else feels. I’m just trying to get back into a great routine."

According to ESPN , the Ravens entered camp with a 90% vaccination rate among players.

