Ravens' Lamar Jackson goes down with ankle injury

Jackson was 4 of 4 for 17 yards and had two carries for 5 yards before leaving the game

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after leaving the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter.

Jackson limped off the field after taking a lower-body hit from Browns' rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah early in the second quarter. Jackson was eventually carted off the field with a right ankle injury. 

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after injuring his ankle in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium Dec. 12, 2021 in Cleveland. 

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after injuring his ankle in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium Dec. 12, 2021 in Cleveland.  (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Trailing 10-0, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley took over for Jackson, who was 4 of 4 for 17 yards and had two carries for 5 yards before leaving the game.  

Jackson has struggled of late, throwing six interceptions in his past three games. The loss of the 2019 NFL MVP for any length of time could be damaging to the Ravens, who entered the game with a one-game lead over Cincinnati in the AFC North.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is carted off the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium Dec. 12, 2021 in Cleveland. 

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is carted off the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium Dec. 12, 2021 in Cleveland.  (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Baltimore has been ravaged by injuries all season. The team has 17 players on injured reserve and lost top cornerback Marlon Humphrey earlier this week for the rest of the year with a pectoral tear.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Browns lead 24-15 at the midway point of the fourth quarter. 

The Associated Press contributed to his report.

