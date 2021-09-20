Ravens' Lamar Jackson reveals lead up to crucial 4th down conversion: 'Do you want to go for this?'

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh put the decision to go for it on 4th down against the Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial moment on Sunday night up to Lamar Jackson.

And there was no way Jackson was going to say no.

With the ball in his hands, Jackson converted the 4th-down play to seal the victory and give the Ravens the narrow, 36-35 win. Video showed Harbaugh asking Jackson if he wanted to go for it, the quarterback said let’s go and the drama ensued.

"I’m like ‘Hell yeah’ and I said it again," Jackson replied when asked what he said when Harbaugh wondered whether he wanted to go for it on 4th down. "Like Seattle two years ago."

Harbaugh told reporters when he entered his press conference he was "speechless."

Jackson’s play in the fourth quarter proved to be the big difference in the 36-35 victory.

The quarterback ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 14:13 to play in the game. The Baltimore defense would step up and force the Chiefs to punt on their next drive. Jackson followed up by running and flipping into the end zone to put the Ravens ahead by a point.

Baltimore needed a step and it looked like they weren’t going to get one. Three plays in and Mahomes had the Chiefs’ offense on the Baltimore 32-yard line with 2 minutes to go in the game. It appeared the team was getting ready to wind the clock down and line up for a potential game-winning field goal.

Then, the improbable happened.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Odafe Oweh.

The Ravens needed a first down to keep the drive alive and seal the game. John Harbaugh left the decision up to Jackson.

The Ravens went for the first on fourth down and Jackson pushed through and helped Baltimore get the victory.

Jackson was 18-for-26 with 239 passing yards, a passing touchdown and two interceptions, including a Pick Six to Tyrann Mathieu to start the game. He managed to run for 107 yards on the ground with the two fourth-quarter touchdowns. It's also his first win against the Chiefs.