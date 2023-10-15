Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' Kyle Hamilton ejected for brutal hit on Titans wide receiver: 'F---ing bulls---'

Moore was later ruled out with a concussion

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans in London after he made helmet-to-helmet contact with receiver Chris Moore.

Hamilton's hit to Moore in the third quarter broke up the pass. But he was flagged for a personal foul. As trainers and Titans coach Mike Vrabel checked on Moore, the referee announced that Hamilton was disqualified.

Kyle Hamilton hits Chris Moore

Chris Moore of the Tennessee Titans is fouled by Kyle Hamilton of the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 15, 2023, in London. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"F---ing bulls---," Hamilton was seen saying as he walked off the field.

Hamilton had one tackle before he was removed. Moore was taken to the locker room as he walked off the field under his own power. He was later ruled out with a concussion.

The defensive back is one of the rising stars in Baltimore’s secondary. The former Notre Dame standout had 24 tackles and one interception to his credit before the game.

Kyle Hamilton walks off

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton leaves the field after being disqualified for unnecessary roughness during the Tennessee Titans game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Kyle Hamilton yells

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton leaves the game during the second half against the Tennessee Titans in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Moore is in his first season with the Titans after spending the last two with the Houston Texans. He came into the game with four catches for 134 yards on eight targets.

The penalty set the Titans up at the Ravens’ 15-yard line. On the next play, running back Derrick Henry found a hole and ran for a touchdown. It was the first rushing touchdown Baltimore’s defense allowed this season. Henry’s score cut their deficit to just five points.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.