Ravens' Kyle Hamilton ejected for brutal hit on Titans wide receiver: 'F---ing bulls---'

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans in London after he made helmet-to-helmet contact with receiver Chris Moore.

Hamilton's hit to Moore in the third quarter broke up the pass. But he was flagged for a personal foul. As trainers and Titans coach Mike Vrabel checked on Moore, the referee announced that Hamilton was disqualified.

"F---ing bulls---," Hamilton was seen saying as he walked off the field.

Hamilton had one tackle before he was removed. Moore was taken to the locker room as he walked off the field under his own power. He was later ruled out with a concussion.

The defensive back is one of the rising stars in Baltimore’s secondary. The former Notre Dame standout had 24 tackles and one interception to his credit before the game.

Moore is in his first season with the Titans after spending the last two with the Houston Texans. He came into the game with four catches for 134 yards on eight targets.

The penalty set the Titans up at the Ravens’ 15-yard line. On the next play, running back Derrick Henry found a hole and ran for a touchdown. It was the first rushing touchdown Baltimore’s defense allowed this season. Henry’s score cut their deficit to just five points.