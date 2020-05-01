Ravens envision using four running backs in dynamic backfield next season

The Baltimore Ravens has monstrous plans at running back for the 2020 season, general manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday.

DeCosta told “The Lounge” he is looking to build a monster backfield involving Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and rookie J.K. Dobbins.

“I would equate it to us last year having the tight ends that we had – the three tight ends,” DeCosta said. “Greg [Roman] did an amazing job of taking those tight ends and really creating something special that made us very tough for defenses to play. And now we've got the four running backs and they all do different things well. It just makes us, I think, a really, really well-rounded team that's tough to defend.”

Baltimore led the league in rushing attempts last season with NFL MVP Lamar Jackson taking a lot of those carries. DeCosta said he envisions an even more dynamic offense.

Adding Dobbins, to the mix will make things even more interesting for Baltimore. Dobbins ran for 2,003 yards and scored 21 touchdowns at Ohio State last season.

“We were ecstatic to get J.K.,” DeCosta said. “He was by far – by far – the highest-rated guy that we had on the board. We kind of felt like he fell out of the sky right to us, the type of team that we are to get a running back like that.

“These guys can all do different things, they should be fresh for four quarters. I think we protect ourselves in case of injuries or things like that. It fortifies us, it makes us stronger, and it gives us a guy with home run potential.”

Baltimore went 14-2 last season and got home-field advantage during the playoffs. The Ravens were bounced out early thanks to the rushing attack from the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry.