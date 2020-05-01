Browns' Rashard Higgins excited for fresh start: 'It's time for the sunshine'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins only appeared in 10 games last season for the team and was reportedly put through the wringer while ex-head coach Freddie Kitchens was running the show.

Under new coach Kevin Stefanski, Higgins told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer on Thursday that he’s ready for a fresh start.

“I’ve been through hell and back in Cleveland and I’ve seen the rain and now it’s time for the sunshine,” he told the paper.

Higgins was targeted 11 times in 10 games for the Browns last season. He caught four passes for 55 yards and had one touchdown. According to the Plain-Dealer, he was in Kitchens’ dog house. He re-signed with the Browns on a one-year deal at the veterans’ minimum and said he wanted to finish what he started in Cleveland.

“I want to see us prevail,” he said. “I want to see us win, so I couldn’t give it up that easy. I’m not in it for the money, I’m in it for the glory. I’d rather just win with a team that I’ve been with.”

Higgins missed time last season because of injury but spoke out publicly that he should have been active on Oct. 7 when the Browns played the San Francisco 49ers.

“Everything didn’t pan out like we wanted it to last year, but there’s a lot of stuff that we can’t control and we’re just going to go control what we can and move forward,” Higgins said. “We’re just going to do us and not look back.”

In four seasons with the Browns, he's had 126 catches for 1,016 yards and seven touchdowns.