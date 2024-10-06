Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens edge Bengals in nail-biting overtime victory

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow were firing on all cylinders

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Ravens vs. Bengals preview, Do you trust Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow more? | First Things First Video

Ravens vs. Bengals preview, Do you trust Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow more? | First Things First

The Baltimore Ravens will face off with their heated rivals the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with both teams hoping to gain a foothold in the AFC North. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes compare Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow to see wh...

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Baltimore Ravens nearly coughed up a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but Justin Tucker used his leg to give his team the victory in overtime, 41-38.

On Baltimore’s first drive in overtime, Lamar Jackson mishandled the snap and Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt scooped it up and ran a few yards. Cincinnati thought they were set up to steal the victory in the extra period.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lamar Jackson and Charloe Kolar

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Charlie Kolar react after they connected for a touchdown catch against the Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

However, Evan McPherson missed a 53-yard field goal after a bad snap. Baltimore only needed two plays to capitalize.

Jackson handed the ball off to Derrick Henry and the monstrous running back did the rest. Henry ran for 51 yards and got the ball to the Bengals’ 6-yard line. Tucker then nailed the 24-yard game-winning field goal.

Jackson was 26-of-42 passing for 348 yards. He threw four touchdown passes in the win. Isaiah Likely had two of the touchdown catches. Charlie Kolar and Rashod Bateman each had touchdown catches. Jackson ran for another 55 yards.

JAGUARS TAKE DOWN COLTS TO SNAG 1ST WIN OF 2024 SEASON

Isaiah Likely celebrates

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Henry led Baltimore with 92 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. Zay Flowers had seven catches for 111 yards.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had one of the best games of the season. He was 30-of-39 for 392 yards and had five touchdown passes. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins had two touchdowns each and Chase Brown caught one more.

Chase had 10 catches for 193 yards. Higgins had nine catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins reacts with Ja'Marr Chase after catching a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Baltimore improved to 3-2 on the season. Cincinnati fell to 1-4.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.