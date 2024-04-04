Rashee Rice's lawyer urges media to look at receiver's 'entire body of work' after Dallas car crash

The latest development in Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s car wreck in Dallas last weekend places him in the driver’s seat of a Lamborghini SUV involved in the collision.

Rice’s lawyer, Royce West, told reporters at a news conference Thursday his client admitted to Dallas Police he was involved in the car crash.

"Mr. Rice acknowledged that he was driving the Lamborghini, that was the question that was asked," West said. "He responded to that, that he was driving the Lamborghini."

West added that Rice was cooperative with every question from Dallas Police.

Rice acknowledged his involvement in the crash Wednesday through an Instagram post, saying he took "full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with necessary authorities."

"I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident," the statement concluded.

West says Rice wants to make things right with those injured and with property damage from the wreck.

"For the grace of God, someone could have been injured, I mean, seriously injured. He understands that and appreciates it," West said.

"He’s going to do everything in their power to bring their life back to as normal as possible in terms of injuries, in terms of property damage. He’ll make certain he is responsible for helping them to get through that particular part of this."

West also asked the media, "Why don’t you do a story of who he is, as opposed to what occurred?

"Because it seems as though what you’re saying is based on this one incident. You’re going to define him based on this incident, as opposed to his entire body of work," West said, via FOX 4 Kansas City.

"I would say each and every one of you, if all of us had to be defined by one incident, that would be ridiculous, as opposed to our entire body. So, I’d ask you, as the media, look at his entire body of work before saying exactly who he is. That will be better."

Authorities searched for Rice after the crash on the North Central Expressway at approximately 6:20 p.m. Saturday night.

Dashcam footage of the wreck was taken on the expressway from the camera of driver Bill Nabors' vehicle, which was obtained by FOX 4 Dallas. The footage shows a Corvette and Lamborghini, which Rice was driving, speeding down the left lane before barreling into a gray car and other vehicles in front of them.

Dallas Police told Fox News Digital occupants in both the Corvette and Lamborghini fled without exchanging information or checking to see if anyone needed help.

Two drivers of vehicles involved in the crash were treated for injuries, and two others were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Rice, a Texas native, was drafted out of SMU last year. He became one of Patrick Mahomes’ most trusted receivers, recording 938 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers, making Rice a world champion in his rookie season.

