Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Rangers
Published

Rangers sign defenseman K'Andre Miller to two-year contract extension

Miller was a restricted free agent

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller on a two-year, $7.7 million contract extension.

General manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Tuesday that will keep the 23-year-old with the Rangers through the 2024-25 season. He has been a mainstay in the lineup since joining the team for the start of the 2020-21 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

KAndre Miller looks on

KAndre Miller #79 of the New York Rangers looks on during the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on April 08, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.  (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Miller established career-highs in goals (9), assists (34) and points (43) in 2022-23, ranking second among Blueshirts defensemen in all three categories. He also played a role on special teams, being on the ice for 149 minutes of shorthanded time.

FLYERS SOCIAL MEDIA MEMBER RIPS REPORTER ON HOT MIC DURING VIRTUAL PRESS CONFERENCE, TEAM APOLOGIZES

KAndre Miller checks Nathan Bastian

KAndre Miller #79 of the New York Rangers checks Nathan Bastian #14 of the New Jersey Devils during the third period  in Game Six of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 29, 2023 in New York, New York. The Rangers defeated the Devils 5-2.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The St. Paul, Minnesota, native has 21 goals and 54 assists in 214 career NHL games, all with New York, and has a career plus-44 rating. Since his rookie season in 2020-21, Miller ranks seventh among NHL defensemen in takeaways with 153.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

KAndre Miller skates

KAndre Miller #79 of the New York Rangers during Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on May 1, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.   (Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

Miller was drafted by New York with the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 draft. Among defensemen taken that year, he ranks first in plus/minus, third in ice time per game (21:14) and fourth in games played.