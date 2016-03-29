Rangers release OF Stubbs, option RHP Martinez to Triple-A

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) Veteran outfielder Drew Stubbs has been granted his release by the Texas Rangers.

Stubbs opted out of his minor league contract Tuesday in hopes of finding a major league job. He had finished last season in Texas, and re-signed with the team early in spring training.

The Rangers also Tuesday optioned right-hander Nick Martinez to Triple-A Round Rock.

A.J. Griffin could be the top candidate for the fifth spot in the Texas rotation. Martinez was sent to the minors a day after veteran right-hander Jeremy Guthrie was granted his release and a few days after Chi Chi Gonzalez was optioned to Round Rock.

Ryan Rua and Justin Ruggiano were the remaining outfielders in camp that could back up starters Shin-Soo Choo, Delino DeShields and Ian Desmond.