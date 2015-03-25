Rangers place Pierzynski on DL

The Texas Rangers placed catcher A.J. Pierzynski on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a strained left oblique muscle.

The move is retroactive to May 6, and marks just the second time the Long Island native has had to be placed on the DL in 14 major league seasons.

In his first season with the club after a successful stint with the White Sox, Pierzynski is hitting .263 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 26 games with Texas.

The Rangers recalled catcher Robinson Chirinos from Triple-A Round Rock to fill the roster spot.