Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 2 score: Antti Raanta shuts out New York as Carolina takes 2-0 lead

Hurricanes got 21 huge saves from Antti Raanta in the victory

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brendan Smith scored a short-handed goal late in the second period while Antti Raanta finished with 21 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Friday night, taking a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Smith’s goal off a feed from Sebastian Aho marked his first postseason goal in nine years, and it was the difference in a tightly defended game by both teams. Aho added a clinching empty-net score to finish this off with 1.8 seconds left as Raanta held up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) watches a shot by New York Rangers' Tyler Motte (64) pass by wide of the net during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, May 20, 2022.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) watches a shot by New York Rangers' Tyler Motte (64) pass by wide of the net during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina improved to 6-0 at home in the playoffs and has a 2-0 lead for the second straight round. Now they face the challenge of winning on the road for the first time in the postseason after claiming a seven-game first-round series against Boston in which no team managed a road win.

They’ll get their first chance to win at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 on Sunday.

Carolina Hurricanes' Brendan Smith, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Sebastian Aho (20) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, May 20, 2022.

Carolina Hurricanes' Brendan Smith, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Sebastian Aho (20) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Igor Shesterkin had 20 saves for the Rangers.