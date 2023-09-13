Rams place Stetson Bennett on non-football injury list amid issue that coach says is 'bigger than' football

The Los Angeles Rams placed backup quarterback Stetson Bennett on the reserved/non-football injury list.

Head coach Sean McVay did not want to get into specifics, but said the issue was "bigger than" football.

"Out of respect for him and the situation, I'm going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house," McVay told reporters on Wednesday. "And I want to be able to do that out of respect for that situation, so I'm not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I'll give in that regards."

"I really hope that you can please respect my wishes in regards to keeping that in-house. I understand you have a job to do, but there are certain things that I think are a little bigger and a little more important. And out of respect for the particulars and the specifics, we want to keep it in-house, and that's where I want to leave it please."

When a reporter asked McVay how Bennett's absence would affect the quarterback room, he was not concerned at all.

"I think there are certain things a lot bigger than that," he replied.

Bennett starred at the University of Georgia where he won back-to-back national championships and went 29-3 under center.

In January’s national championship game against TCU, Bennett was brilliant, completing 18 of 25 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for two more scores.

However, the past few months have been challenging for Bennett, who was arrested in January for public intoxication.

He was a fourth-round selection this past April.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.