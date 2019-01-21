Rams' Marcus Peters appears to confront Saints coach Sean Payton after win

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Marcus Peters appeared to confront New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, reigniting their rivalry after the Rams’ 26-23 victory Sunday night.

After Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein hit a 57-yard field goal in overtime to give Los Angeles the win and send the team to their first Super Bowl since 2002, Peters ran across the field to confront Payton.

CONTROVERSIAL NON-CALL OVERSHADOWS RAMS-SAINTS NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Players from both sides appeared to get in between Peters and Payton. Peters was reportedly heard screaming “Let’s eat gumbo,” in reference to his diatribe from earlier in the season where Peters took exception to Payton trash talking him on the sidelines.

Peters tried to downplay the controversy after the game.

“I don’t even eat gumbo. I was just bulls—-ing,” he said after the game, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I like goulash, really, though. I like red sauce. I like goulash, no seafood, just a little bit of shrimp … Maybe goulash will be my bowl for the night.”

Payton famously took a shot at Peters after the Saints defeated the Rams in Week 9 of the season. Payton was happy the Rams put Peters on Saints receiver Mike Thomas in that game. Thomas had 12 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown in that game. Peters addressed Payton afterward.

“Tell Sean Payton to keep talking that s—t,” he said. "We're going to see him soon, you feel me? Because I like what he was saying on the sidelines, too. So, tell him to keep talking that s—t, and I hope you see me soon. We're going to have a nice little bowl of gumbo together.”