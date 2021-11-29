Rams' Jalen Ramsey: Team is 'way too good for us to be losing games like this'

Jalen Ramsey knows the Los Angeles Rams should be playing better than they are.

The Rams dropped their third straight game on Sunday, losing 36-28 to the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers torched the Rams’ defense for 307 passing yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked once. A.J. Dillon and Randall Cobb each had touchdown catches.

Ramsey, who is in his second full season with Los Angeles, is regarded as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. He has three interceptions this season.

"Of course I am," Ramsey said when he was asked whether he was shocked by the results recently.

"We have guys that are way too good for us to be losing games like this and losing games on the road. We've just got to get it right. We have to play better, everything has to be better because we're too good to be losing games like this but we're not playing like we're that good right now, so we got to correct our stuff," he added, via ESPN.

Ramsey said some of the onus falls on him with the matchups he has to deal with.

"Me personally, I've got to take advantage of the opportunities that I get on those certain matchups," he said. "We all gotta step up and take advantage of our opportunities whenever they may come."

Los Angeles will definitely look to rebound when they play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. It will be a homecoming for Ramsey as it will be his first game against his former team. He was traded to Los Angeles in 2019 amid a falling out with Jacksonville leadership.