Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Rams

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick arrested on felony gun charge: reports

Kendrick has started every game for Rams this season

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was reportedly arrested for suspicion of illegal gun possession just hours after the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. 

The 23-year-old was stopped in a vehicle for a traffic violation in Hollywood, per the Los Angeles Times. 

Kendrick was booked on a felony charge at 2:14 a.m. on Oct. 16, per Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s jail records. TMZ was the first to report on the arrest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Derion Kendrick reacts on field

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles, October 8, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is not the first time Kendrick has been involved with a gun charge. In March 2021, he was arrested in Rock Hill, South Carolina – his hometown – after law enforcement found him asleep in his car with a gun on his lap, per multiple reports.

Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that he was aware of Kendrick’s arrest on Monday and that the league was also involved. McVay did not say anything more than that with regard to how the team will handle the situation. 

RAMS COACH SEAN MCVAY COULD MISS SUNDAY'S GAME WITH WIFE EXPECTED TO GIVE BIRTH ‘ANY DAY NOW’

"We’re continuing to gather more information on that, and so until then, I’m going to just kind of leave it at that until I have all the appropriate information," McVay said, per the L.A. Times.

Kendrick, who made two tackles in the 26-9 victory over Arizona, was a sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s started each game for the Rams this season.

Derion Kendrick walks on field

Derion Kendrick of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, October 8, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

If Kendrick is unavailable for the Rams’ game this upcoming Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, McVay will be forced to turn to his depth chart, which includes rookie Tre Tomlinson and Duke Shelley. 

McVay noted not wanting to "pass judgment" on Kendrick "before I know everything."

"I also know that life isn’t perfect. I’ve certainly made my mistakes, and how can we continuously educate guys on how to avoid these and then also understand all the layers that are involved in a situation like this before kind of dive deep into having an opinion and passing judgment," McVay added. 

Derion Kendrick looks on field

Derion Kendrick (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images/File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In six games this season, Kendrick has totaled three passes defended and 25 combined tackles, including two for loss. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.