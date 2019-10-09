Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Los Angeles Rams' Clay Matthews has jaw wired shut as he recovers from injury

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Clay Matthews fractured his jaw last week in his game against the Seattle Seahawks and had his jaw wired shut as he heals from the injury.

Matthews is hoping to return after about four weeks of recovery time. The six-time Pro Bowler was a key player on the defense early in the season for Los Angeles, racking up six sacks and two forced fumbles.

“He’s got his jaw wired shut,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, according to Pro Football Talk. “I think he’s feeling good. That’s not an ideal situation. It was kind of a freak accident. He’ll be out for at least the next four to six weeks. It’s going to be something where you just kind of monitor that diet.

“Really, it’s going to be a challenge any time that you have that. He’ll do all the right things to put himself in a position to hopefully get back as soon as we’re able to take that thing off and then he’s able to fully function.”

Clay Matthews #52 of the Los Angeles Rams stands on the sideline during the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 20-13. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

McVay said Samson Ebukam will fill Matthews’ spot in the defense. The young linebacker expressed his delight with getting the chance to perform for Los Angeles.

“I'm going to do my best to keep the seat warm for him, though, because I know what kind of an impact player that he is,” Ebukam said, according to TheRams.com. “Definitely try to do my best just to live up to his reputation.”

The Rams have a pivotal game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_