Mike Tomlin downplays rumored links to Washington Redskins head coaching job

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been one of the most prominent names to be linked to the suddenly open Washington Redskins coaching job after Jay Gruden was fired earlier this week.

Tomlin was asked about his interest in the job Tuesday but downplayed the rumors of him taking the position, saying he was more concerned about the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I'm not worried about that, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said, according to WTAE-TV. “You're the first person to mention it to me in a public setting.”

Tomlin later added: “I'm the head coach of a 1-4 football team that's going on the road to play a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback with my third quarterback. Do you think I'm worried about anything this week other than that?”

Washington fired Gruden after five straight losses to start the season. Gruden was in the middle of his sixth season and only made the playoffs once during his tenure as head coach.

Tomlin’s name was almost immediately thrown out there. ESPN reported that Redskins owner Daniel Snyder had Tomlin on his short list of names to fill the position, though he’s still under contract with the Steelers.

Tomlin has appeared in two Super Bowls since taking the job in 2007, and won one title. He’s racked up 126 wins, 70 losses and one tie in his career.

Pittsburgh is 1-4 to start the season and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger being out for the season doesn’t help things.