Los Angeles Rams
Published

Los Angeles Rams' Aqib Talib offers his thoughts on controversial NFC title game no-call as rematch looms

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints have a rematch of the NFC Championship on Sunday and the controversial blown pass interference call is something that will loom over the game.

The referees missed a blatant pass inference penalty on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman as he was trying to defend a pass heading toward Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. Robey-Coleman wasn’t flagged on the play and the Rams ended up winning the game and going to the Super Bowl.

At least one Rams player believes the play doesn’t matter.

“That's a New Orleans problem,” Los Angeles cornerback Aqib Talib told ESPN on Wednesday. “It's not an L.A. problem.”

Eyes have been on Robey-Coleman going to the game. He and the Rams have repeatedly admitted that a penalty should have been called.

“Never disputed it,” he said. “I'm on record. Told it how it was from the time that it happened until now. I never went against what I said. Just was clear and honest.”

Robey-Coleman said he’s watched the play between 4,000 and 5,000 times.

The play spoiled a great season for the Saints, enraged fans and even sparked a lawsuit.

There’s no telling what will happen come Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.