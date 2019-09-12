Aaron Rodgers demands Green Bay Packers fans stop doing this one thing during home games

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants at least one thing to stop at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers demanded Wednesday that the fans do this one thing for their next stretch of home games, according to The Athletic.

“My only ask is that we don’t do the wave when we’re on offense,” Rodgers said.

Any person who has gone to any sporting event has done the wave. But whether it is enjoyed by the sports fans alike, Rodgers apparently still finds it distracting.

The Packers are coming off a Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay plays five out of their next six games at home. On Sunday, they take on the Minnesota Vikings to kick off their streak of home games.