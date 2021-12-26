Rams activate injured Cam Akers with season winding down

The Los Angeles Rams activated running back Cam Akers for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, but he may not be able to play for the next three or four weeks.

Akers tore an Achilles tendon during the offseason and was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list to start his second season. The Rams made the decision to activate Akers while considering his future.

While Los Angeles is anticipating having him back for a potential playoff run, the team activated Akers to allow him to lock in a year of benefit and pension credit. He must be on the active roster for at least three games of the season to qualify, according to NFL.com.

The young running back had 625 yards and two rushing touchdowns in 13 games last season. He returned to practice last week.

"If you watched him do stuff with the performance staff (Thursday), you would think he could carry the ball 40 times on Sunday," Rams general manager Les Snead told NFL.com. "The plan is to implement him back into practice settings and make sure he can make football moves, rather than just observing. And from there, it's how that Achilles recovers. We'll be smart about it."

Snead added that it was the team’s "vision" to have Akers back for January.

Los Angeles is entering Sunday leading the NFC West after an Arizona Cardinals’ loss Saturday.