Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams activate injured Cam Akers with season winding down

Move allows Akers to earn credit toward NFL benefits

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Los Angeles Rams activated running back Cam Akers for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, but he may not be able to play for the next three or four weeks.

Akers tore an Achilles tendon during the offseason and was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list to start his second season. The Rams made the decision to activate Akers while considering his future.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cam Akers (23) of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball during open practice at SoFi Stadium June 10, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.

Cam Akers (23) of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball during open practice at SoFi Stadium June 10, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

While Los Angeles is anticipating having him back for a potential playoff run, the team activated Akers to allow him to lock in a year of benefit and pension credit. He must be on the active roster for at least three games of the season to qualify, according to NFL.com.

The young running back had 625 yards and two rushing touchdowns in 13 games last season. He returned to practice last week.

Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card game at Lumen Field Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle.

Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card game at Lumen Field Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

49ERS' JOHN LYNCH ADMITS TO 'ACCIDENTALLY AND UNKNOWINGLY' LIKING NEGATIVE JIMMY GAROPPOLO TWEET

"If you watched him do stuff with the performance staff (Thursday), you would think he could carry the ball 40 times on Sunday," Rams general manager Les Snead told NFL.com. "The plan is to implement him back into practice settings and make sure he can make football moves, rather than just observing. And from there, it's how that Achilles recovers. We'll be smart about it."

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs against the New England Patriots during the first half Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs against the New England Patriots during the first half Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Snead added that it was the team’s "vision" to have Akers back for January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles is entering Sunday leading the NFC West after an Arizona Cardinals’ loss Saturday.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com