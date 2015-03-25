Raleigh Regional: Day One

To open up the Raleigh Regional of the 2013 NCAA Tournament the third-seed William & Mary Tribe posted an upset with a 4-2 win over Ole Miss.

The Tribe (38-22), which captured its first ever NCAA Tournament victory with the win, scored all four of their runs in the fifth inning on a pair of bases loaded walks and a fielding error. The Rebels (37-23) got a run in both the sixth and seventh inning but were never able to get a sustained rally.

Jason Inghram carried the Tribe to victory with eight innings in which he allowed two runs on eight hits. Mike Mayers started for the Rebels, but didn't make it out of the fifth inning and took the loss by allowing all four runs while walking six batters.

In the second game of the regional Tarran Senay and Trea Turner each homered to lead the NC State Wolfpack to a 4-1 win over the Binghamton Bearcats.

For NC State (44-14) Turner's home run was his only hit in four chances. Senay went 2-for-4 with a home run while also lacing a double in the game. Logan Ratledge added an RBI single for his only hit of the game. Josh Easley pitched the final 4 1/3 innings of the game to pick up the win.

Binghamton (30-24) did not have an extra base hit in the game while Zach Blanden went 3-for-4. Jack Rogalla allowed all four runs over 6 2/3 innings of work as he was stuck with the loss.

On Saturday Ole Miss and Binghamton will meet up in the loser's bracket while NC State and William & Mary will play later in the day in the winner's bracket. The winner of the Ole Miss/Binghamton contest will face the loser between NC State and William & Mary on Sunday for a spot in the regional final. The loser of the Ole Miss/Binghamton contest on Saturday will be eliminated from the tournament.