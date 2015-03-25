Rain fails to spoil Bayern Munich party as players, fans celebrate triple championship

Thousands of Bayern Munich fans defied the rain Sunday to welcome their team after a season in which it won three titles.

Players displayed trophies from the German Cup, Bundesliga and Champions League from a rain-protected open-top bus amid a sea of umbrellas sheltering jubilant fans.

The slow-moving parade was heading to Munich's town hall. Police were expecting up to 100,000 fans despite the rain.

Bayern defeated Stuttgart 3-2 to win the German Cup final in Berlin on Saturday, one week after Jupp Heynckes' club won the Champions League and about eight weeks after securing the Bundesliga title.

Bayern became the first German club to win the triple and only the seventh overall.