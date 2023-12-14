Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders put icing on cake in blowout with wild one-handed pick-six

The pick-six gave the Raiders 63 points, a franchise record

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Las Vegas Raiders set a franchise record in style, and the night somehow got even worse for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers committed their fifth turnover of the game early in the fourth quarter, but it was perhaps the most impressive one by the Raiders.

Coming off a fumble recovery for a touchdown, it took just a few more plays for the Raiders defense to score once again thanks to Jack Jones' highlight reel of a pick-six.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Raiders field

A general view of the field shows the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 21-17.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Justin Herbert's replacement, Easton Stick, turned to his right to throw a screen pass to Austin Ekeler, but Jones read the play better than anyone in the Chargers' offensive huddle.

Jones jumped the route so cleanly that he was practically in the backfield before Stick even caught the snap.

In fact, Jones even jumped the route so far that he had to turn his body back around to try for the pick.

Raiders defense celebrates

Defensive tackle John Jenkins #95 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on December 14, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ALABAMA'S JALEN MILROE ANNOUNCES RETURN FOR SENIOR YEAR

But, he did so with no problem, grabbing Stick's pass in midair with one hand before returning it to the house.

The play even left owner Mark Davis in disbelief.

The pick-six made it a 63-7 lead for the Raiders, setting a franchise record for the most points they ever scored in a game.

It was an abysmal night for the Chargers, who trailed 42-0 at halftime and finally scored on a broken play when Stick found Joshua Palmer for a 79-yard touchdown. But it was way too little and way too late.

Raiders logo

Fans arrive at Allegiant Stadium before a game between the Baltimore Ravers and the Las Vegas Raiders on September 13, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At this point, the Chargers were just counting down the seconds to get out of Vegas. Eventually, they dropped to 5-9 on the season, as the final score was 63-21 in favor of the black and silver.