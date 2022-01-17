Expand / Collapse search
Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock after 3 seasons

Mayock joined the Raiders after a long tenure as a draft analyst at NFL Network

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Mike Mayock on Monday.

Mayock, who spent three seasons with the organization, replaced Reggie McKenzie following the 2018 season. 

The Raiders will now begin their search for a new coach and GM after they suffered a 26-19 wild-card playoff loss to the Bengals on Saturday. It was the franchise’s second playoff berth in the past 19 seasons.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. On Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders announced they have fired Mayock after three seasons and will begin a search for a coach and GM following their second playoff berth in the past 19 seasons.

"We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders," the team said in a statement. "We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future."

Mayock joined the Raiders after a long tenure as a draft analyst at NFL Network.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr runs during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati.

According to The Associated Press, the Raiders made a request to interview New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for the general manager job, as well as Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo for head coach.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia led the Raiders (10-8) to the playoffs with four straight wins to end the regular season, but his status going forward is unknown. He has met with Raiders owner Mark Davis, and the team must conduct a full search before deciding on a new coach to fulfill the Rooney Rule.

Wide receiver Zay Jones #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a second quarter touchdown pass in front of cornerback Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Now, it will be up to the new Raiders general manager to make better decisions for the future of the franchise. Quarterback Derek Carr and company will need an upgraded roster to make the Raiders a playoff contender for years to come.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova