49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo fires back at critics following win over Cowboys: 'Keep it coming'

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 16 of 25 passes for 172 passing yards with one interception in San Francisco’s 23-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday evening.

Garoppolo wasn’t at his best against the Cowboys, but after dealing with trade rumors and fans calling for his job once the Niners drafted Trey Lance last April, Garoppolo silenced his critics for at least one more week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the victory over the Cowboys, Garoppolo spoke to Peter King for his "Football Morning in America Column" about how he has handled all the drama.

"I think a big part of it is just knowing who you are — as a player and a person, really," Garoppolo said. "That will take you a long way. It's kind of a big part of just my mental game. I know what type of quarterback I am. I know what type of player I am in this league and where I stand. All the noise out there and everything, keep it coming. It fuels me and it keeps me going. It's a good thing when people are talking about you."

COWBOYS EXEC STEPHEN JONES 'VERY CONFIDENT' MIKE MCCARTHY WILL RETURN AS HEAD COACH NEXT SEASON

Garoppolo’s lone interception came in the fourth quarter, and it was a critical mistake that allowed the Cowboys back into the game. The Niners turned to their running game, which featured Elijah Mitchell, who had 96 yards on the ground with one score, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who contributed 72 yards and one touchdown.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told Sports Illustrated that he’s confident in Garoppolo moving forward.

"Jimmy's been unbelievable this year," Shanahan said. "And I really think when Jimmy's been healthy and he’s played, he's playing how he always has, which is more like a top quarterback. I think people are a little unfair with him, but Jimmy, he's the same guy regardless. I mean, I've known him for five years, and he's always the same guy, and the guys really fight for him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Garoppolo has a 33-14 record as a starter in his career, and after Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys, he improved to 3-1 in the playoffs. Next, Garoppolo and the Niners will square off against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Lambeau Field in the divisional round next Saturday.