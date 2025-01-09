Raiders fire general manager Tom Telesco after just 1 season, enter total rebuild of staff

Just two days after the Las Vegas Raiders let Antonio Pierce go, a total overhaul is underway in Vegas.

The Raiders announced Thursday they had fired general manager Tom Tedesco after just one season.

"We appreciate his efforts in helping build a foundation for the future. We wish Tom and his family all the best," the team said in a statement.

Pierce insinuated Monday, the day between Las Vegas' season finale and the team firing him, that a conversation was expected between owner Mark Davis and Telesco.

The news comes a day after reports circulated that Tom Brady, who purchased a 5% stake in the team last season, would have a big role in picking the team's next head coach. Apparently, he even reached out to Bill Belichick, who joined the University of North Carolina last month.

Telesco joined the decimated Raiders prior to this season, stuck with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as his quarterbacks after getting rid of Jimmy Garoppolo after a tumultuous campaign in 2023.

It was clear Telesco was hitting the reset button, and the team's 4-13 should not surprise anybody. But Telesco struck gold when he selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th pick. Bowers' 112 receptions this season are the most by a rookie in NFL history.

Prior to joining the Raiders, Telesco spent 11 seasons with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles.

The Raiders are one of three teams looking for a new general manager, along with the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. The Raiders hold the sixth selection in the NFL Draft behind the Titans, Browns, Giants, Patriots and Jaguars.

