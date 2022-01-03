Raiders' DeSean Jackson says NFL made him remove cleats paying tribute to John Madden

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson wore custom-made cleats paying tribute to the late John Madden during the team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but Jackson said the NFL made him remove his shoes.

"@NFL hated on me and said if I didn’t take cleats off they was gonna remove me from the game!!" Jackson wrote in an Instagram story, via the New York Post. "I had these made for the legendary John Madden."

Madden, the long-time Raiders coach and legendary broadcaster, passed away unexpectedly last week at 85. He led the Raiders to a Super Bowl title in the 1976 season.

The NFL has rules in place that prohibit players from wearing expressive cleats; however, the league makes exceptions to these rules for "My Cause My Cleats," which allows players to promote their charities. In 2017, the NFL began to allow players to wear decorative cleats during warmups, but not during games.

In the Raiders’ 23-20 win over the Colts, Jackson caught one pass for five yards.

"This is standard procedure. Players can wear specially designed cleats during pregame but wear their regular cleats during the game," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

"There were tributes to the great John Madden throughout all broadcasts and a moment of silence before every game in stadium. All Raiders players also wear special decals on their helmets as another way to salute Coach."