Raiders' Derek Carr on team's struggles: '20 years of this crap is enough'

The Raiders have slipped over the last few games and are on the outside of the playoff picture

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Derek Carr knows time is of the essence for the Las Vegas Raiders with the season hitting the home stretch.

The Raiders lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13, at home on Sunday. Carr was 19-for-27 with 215 passing yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. 

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas.

It was the third straight game where the Raiders have scored fewer than 20 points and it’s the fifth loss in the last seven games for Las Vegas. Carr acknowledged after the game he has to get better.

"I’ve been a Raider fan for a long time and 20 years of this crap is enough. I’m fed up. In my heart, the men in our room, the way we work, the way we go after things, it shouldn’t always end like this crap," Carr said.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas dropped to 5-5 with the loss to the Bengals. The team is in third place in the AFC West just ahead of the Denver Broncos, who are also 5-5.

The Raiders are sitting on the outside of the playoff picture. The team is one game behind the Buffalo Bills for the final playoff spot in the conference with seven games remaining on the schedule.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) recovers a fumble by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is 18th in points scored and 10th in yards gained going into Week 12. The team has a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Dallas Cowboys coming up.

