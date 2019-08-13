Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown offers trade to anyone who finds him certain kind of helmet

Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown appears to be turning over a new leaf regarding his helmet situation and is asking social media users for some help along the way.

Brown, who recently lost his grievance case with the NFL regarding playing with his old helmet, which the league deems unsafe, tweeted a deal to anyone who got him a particular helmet.

“I'm looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet,” Brown tweeted Tuesday.

An arbitrator ruled Monday that Brown will not be allowed to use his old helmet because it is no longer certified for practices or games. Brown, who reportedly threatened to quit if he didn’t win the battle, reacted in a tweet.

“While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field,” Brown said in a tweet. “I'm excited about this season [and] appreciate all the concerns about my feet.”

Brown’s Schutt Air Advantage helmet is no longer allowed because the NFL follows the National Athletic Equipment Reconditioners Association policy, according to which helmets 10 years or older cannot be recertified. Schutt discontinued making the helmet three years ago because of the updated technology.

Brown, who is in his first season with the Raiders, has missed several practices because of a foot issue. He reportedly suffered frostbite after a mishap at a cryotherapy chamber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.