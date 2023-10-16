Raiders' Adam Butler 'upset' Bill Belichick silent toward him: 'Felt disrespected'

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up the win over New England on Sunday in a matchup that featured former Patriots players and personnel.

Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler was among the former Patriots players who got to go against their former team. He played for New England from 2017 to 2020 before joining the Miami Dolphins and later the Raiders before the start of this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Butler said after the 21-17 victory he felt Bill Belichick "disrespected" him when the head coach failed to greet him in any manner after the game.

"It did make me very upset that Bill didn't even have the respect for me to say anything after the game," he said, via 8 News Now. "Not even congratulating me. You don't tell me, ‘You look good’ or ‘You don't look good,’ whatever. ‘Kiss my a--.' Something. But he didn't say anything. So, kind of felt disrespected. It made me feel bad.

ROB GRONKOWSKI REITERATES THAT HE IS DEFINITELY RETIRED: 'I'M WASHED UP'

"I know Coach Belichick has bigger things to worry about, obviously, they going through a tough time, but I mean, Geez, wave. Something. But, nothing."

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also said he didn’t get a chance to link up with Belichick.

Butler had 15 sacks in 63 games for the Patriots. He joined the team as an undrafted free agent and was on the Patriots’ last Super Bowl-winning team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had a sack on Sunday against the Patriots.