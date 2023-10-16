Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders' Adam Butler 'upset' Bill Belichick silent toward him: 'Felt disrespected'

The Raiders won the game over the Patriots, 21-17

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up the win over New England on Sunday in a matchup that featured former Patriots players and personnel.

Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler was among the former Patriots players who got to go against their former team. He played for New England from 2017 to 2020 before joining the Miami Dolphins and later the Raiders before the start of this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adam Butler looks on

Adam Butler of the Raiders runs off of the field during the Green Bay Packers game at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Butler said after the 21-17 victory he felt Bill Belichick "disrespected" him when the head coach failed to greet him in any manner after the game.

"It did make me very upset that Bill didn't even have the respect for me to say anything after the game," he said, via 8 News Now. "Not even congratulating me. You don't tell me, ‘You look good’ or ‘You don't look good,’ whatever. ‘Kiss my a--.' Something. But he didn't say anything. So, kind of felt disrespected. It made me feel bad.

Raiders players

Bilal Nichols, left, and Adam Butler of the Raiders celebrate after a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ROB GRONKOWSKI REITERATES THAT HE IS DEFINITELY RETIRED: 'I'M WASHED UP'

"I know Coach Belichick has bigger things to worry about, obviously, they going through a tough time, but I mean, Geez, wave. Something. But, nothing."

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also said he didn’t get a chance to link up with Belichick.

Butler had 15 sacks in 63 games for the Patriots. He joined the team as an undrafted free agent and was on the Patriots’ last Super Bowl-winning team.

Bill Belichick flabbergasted

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the fourth quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders game. (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had a sack on Sunday against the Patriots.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.