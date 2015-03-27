Rahon scores 24 as Boston College beats Dartmouth 79-58, goes into ACC play with 5 wins in row

Joe Rahon went 6 for 6 on 3-point attempts and scored a season-high 24 points to lead all five starters in double figures, carrying Boston College over Dartmouth 79-58 Monday for its fifth straight victory.

Olivier Hanlan had 15 points, Ryan Anderson and Lonnie Jackson 12 and Patrick Heckmann 10 for Boston College (8-5), which opens Atlantic Coast Conference play Saturday at home against No. 23 North Carolina State.

Rahon, who also had a team-high five assists, went 5 for 5 on 3-point shots in the opening 10:13 of the second half.

Connor Boehm led the Big Green (2-9) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Dartmouth lost its sixth straight game, all of them on the road.

Boston College, which led by eight at intermission, opened its first double-digit lead when Jackson's 3-pointer from the corner made it 46-35 just over a minute into the second half.