Quinn Ewers announced on social media Thursday he will return to the Texas Longhorns for his senior season.

Ewers, who led the Longhorns to a College Football Playoff berth this past season, has been one of the top quarterbacks in the NCAA, and some believed he'd declare for the NFL draft.

But Ewers may have some unfinished business after losing to the Washington Huskies in the CFP semifinals.

"One more year with my teammates and one more year of development with Coach Sark [Steve Sarkisian] made the most sense," Ewers said in a video on his Instagram.

Ewers’ decision may not be a surprise to many, though, because there were rumblings he wanted to stay to work with Sarkisian and the Longhorns’ offense again.

Texas will move to the SEC next year to compete against the upper echelon of college football teams.

Georgia’s Carson Beck is expected to compete with Ewers in 2024 to be the top quarterback in college football, and both figure to be top prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The future of Arch Manning, the highly touted prospect at Texas, is something to watch as Ewers returns. Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, will be a true sophomore in 2024.

Ewers threw for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 69% completion rate and 158.6 passing efficiency rating over 12 games. He improved in just about every category from his 2022 campaign, when he thew for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns with a 58.1% completion rate over 10 games.

One of Ewers’ best games came against the Alabama Crimson Tide, when he threw for 349 yards with three touchdowns in a win.

Ewers,16-6 as a starter for Texas, told ESPN he is hoping to "grow as a leader and win more games" next season.

"I want to be the quarterback who worked every year to get better," he explained. "The quarterback who loved his teammates. The quarterback who won a lot of football games and brought Texas football back to the top of college football, where it belongs."

Ewers knows lofty expectations will follow his decision after he reached the College Football Playoff this past season. He’s also going to be without his top two wide receivers, Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell, who both declared for the draft.