Querrey loses in Nice quarters

American Sam Querrey came up a quarterfinal loser Thursday at the $530,000 Nice Open, a final clay-court French Open tune- up.

French wild card Edouard Roger-Vasselin saved nine-of-11 break points in coming from behind to bounce the third-seeded Querrey 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 at the Nice Lawn Tennis Club.

Also on Day 5, Spaniard Albert Montanes took out French favorite Paul-Henri Mathieu 6-4, 6-1 in 67 minutes to set-up a semifinal clash with Roger- Vasselin.

The 2013 Nice champion will earn $95,000.